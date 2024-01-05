Man rapes, impregnates mentally-challenged daughter in Belagavi



Belagavi: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped and impregnated his mentally-challenged daughter in Belagavi district of Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after the victim gave birth to a child, the police said.

The victim was a motherless child and taking advantage of the situation, the accused raped her repeatedly.

Suspecting that the victim is pregnant, the locals have informed Asha workers.

When Asha workers confirmed that the victim is pregnant, a complaint was lodged with the police.

Following the suspicion, a DNA test was conducted which confirmed that the accused is the father of his own grandkid.

Belagavi Police Commissioner S.S. Siddaramappa said investigation was conducted following the complaint by the NGO. The investigations revealed that her father is the culprit. The police have already submitted charge sheet in the court in connection with the case.