Man shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi



New Delhi: A 22-year-old scrap dealer was shot at in northeast Delhi over a monetary dispute, an official said on Friday, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the five accused, who are on the run.

According to police, the incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Thursday at C- Block, Gali No-9, behind Gurudwara, Shastri Park.

The injured was identified as Shahrukh, who works as a scrap dealer and has more than 13 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching and Arms Act, registered against him.

“The accused have been identified as Farman, Fazil, Prince, Faizal and Wahid, all also scrap dealers by profession,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

During the initial probe after the incident, it was revealed that Shahrukh and accused Fazil, Prince and Farman have an old money dispute.

“On Thursday, they cornered Shahrukh in Gali No. 9. After an altercation, Farman shot him. Shahrukh sustained a gunshot injury in his right lower abdomen. He was taken to GTB Hospital. He is stable,” said the DCP.

“An FIR under section 307, 34 of the IPC and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at Shastri Park police station and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons,” the DCP added.