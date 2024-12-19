Man shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bihar’s Buxar

Patna: A property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Kamaldah Pond on Station Road, causing panic in the area.

The deceased, identified as Hriday Narayan Yadav, a resident of Musafir Ganj in the city’s police station area, was moving on his way toward the city when the incident occurred.

Witnesses reported that criminals allegedly involved in the incident fled on a bike immediately after committing the crime.

The family members of the deceased, upon receiving the news, rushed to the site, deeply distressed by the incident.

The cries of the family have left the local community shaken.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the SHO of the City police station, confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“We are conducting raids to arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify them. They will be apprehended soon,” he said.

Yadav, a property dealer by profession, was reportedly on his regular commute when the incident occurred.

The police are exploring multiple angles to determine the exact circumstances and motives of the attackers leading to the murder.

The police said that the attack occurred as soon as Yadav parked his bike near the pond.

Eyewitnesses reported that assailants, with their faces covered by mufflers, approached on a bike, carried out the attack, and swiftly fled the scene.

Nearby shopkeepers responded quickly, rushing Yadav to Sadar Hospital after hearing the commotion.

Local shopkeepers reported that the assailants appeared to have planned the attack in advance, as their faces were already covered when they arrived.

The incident unfolded in one of the busiest parts of the city, just hours after SHO Manoj Kumar Singh was instructed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubham Arya to maintain law and order.

SP Arya himself visited the spot with a team of officers and is personally overseeing the investigation.

Senior officers, led by SP Arya, are working round the clock to apprehend those responsible.