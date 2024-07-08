Man Stuck in the Middle of Kumaradhara River at Kadaba

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a man was stuck in the middle of the Kumaradhara river, hanging onto the bushes at Pulikkukku, Kodimbala Kadaba here, on July 8.

It is suspected that the man attempted suicide by jumping into the Kumaradara River from the bridge but failed in his attempt.

On July 8 morning, a passerby saw a man hanging onto the bushes and informed the police. The rescue team led by Kadaba SI Abhinandan got into the action and rescued the man.

The man was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.