Mandd Sobhann releases Collection of Articles ‘Rickshaw Dairy’

Mangaluru: The 22nd book of Mandd Sobhann Publications, ‘Rickshaw Diary’ – a collection of articles written by Rony Arun was released on May 09 at Paschim Trust Hall, Ullala, Someshwar.

Veteran author and publisher Gladys Rego released the book. Rohit Sanctus, director of Paschim Trust, was the chief guest and wished him well. Mandd Sobhann Gurkar Eric Ozario, President Louis Pinto, Teloka Director Clara DCunha were present. Writer Rony Arun Introduced the book and Vitori Karkal compered the programme.

‘Rickshaw Diary’ is a collection of 44 articles published in Dirvem Konkani Monthly. Artist Wilson Kayyar has created the cover. Rony Arun has earlier written “Bidar” anthology and “Thakanathllo Jhujari” (biography). the latter has won the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Book Prize.