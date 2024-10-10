Mangalore: Accused Arrested for Illegally Selling MDMA

Mangaluru: On October 10, 2024, Kiran D’Souza (25), a resident of Narl Padil, Talapady village, Ullal Taluk, was arrested near the Guest Bar, Talapady, for illegally selling MDMA. Approximately 10 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 30,000, a scooter, mobile phone, and other assets all worth Rs 65,500) were seized.

A case was registered at the Ullal Police Station under the NDPS Act. This operation was conducted under the guidance of Shri Anupam Agarwal, IPS, and under the direction of DCP Siddharth Goyal, IPS, Law and Order, and DCP Dinesh Kumar Crime & Traffic, led by ACP Dhanya N. Nayak of the Mangalore South Sub-Division. The operation involved the inspectors of Ullal Police Station, Balakrishna H. N., Sheetal Alaguru, PSI Santosh Kumar D., and the staff of the “Anti Drug Team,” including Saju Nair, Mahesh, Shivraj, Akbar, and Thirumalesh.



