Mangalore City Corporation Commissioner CL Anand Transferred

Mangaluru: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Karnataka state government has announced the transfer of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner CL Anand.

CL Anand, who has been at the helm of the MCC, will be succeeded by Ravi Chandra Nayak, currently serving as the Special Land Acquisition Officer for the Tunga Bhadra Multipurpose Project in Shivamogga. Nayak brings a wealth of experience in public administration and land acquisition, which is expected to be instrumental in addressing the challenges faced by the city.

The transfer comes at a time when Mangaluru is experiencing significant urban development and infrastructural pressures.

While the reasons behind Anand’s transfer have not been officially disclosed, it is a common practice for government officials to be reassigned in a bid to enhance operational efficiency across various departments.



