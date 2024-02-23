Mangalore Diocese Mega Bible Convention Draws Massive Crowd on Second Day

Report and Pics: Canara Communication Centre

Mangaluru: Mangalore Diocesan Service Communion (MDSC) and the Bible Commission witnessed an overwhelming turnout on the second day of the Mega Bible Convention, held at the Holy Cross Church, Cordel Grounds, Mangalore. The event, which commenced on February 22, 2024, continues to attract a large number of attendees.

The Eucharistic mass on the second day was celebrated by Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shimoga, alongside Rev. Dr Lawrence Mukkuzhi, Bishop of Belthangady, and several priests.

The convention, aimed at spiritual renewal, marks the commencement of the Golden Jubilee year of The Catholic Charismatic Renewal movement in the Diocese of Mangalore.

Rev. Fr Joseph Edattu VC, from the Divine Retreat Centre Kerala, led the convention, which included sessions of praise and worship, spiritual talks, prayers of deliverance, mass, and adoration.

Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhi delivered a compelling message during the mass, focusing on the purification of our souls through the life of Jesus Christ and the transformative influence of the Holy Spirit. He stated, “As we accept Jesus as our King and master, we must acknowledge the constant struggle against the evil spirit’s attempts to draw us away from Him.

Bishop Mukkuzhi emphasized, “For us who embrace Jesus as our savior, His life-giving Words cleanse us and free us from all forms of evil bondages.” He invited the gathered faithful to “surrender to the will of God and live lives worthy of our calling,” highlighting that “through this Bible convention, Jesus Christ, the one who loved us and sacrificed His life for us, offers us His love and life anew.”

Among the dignitaries present were Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Spiritual Director of MDSC, Rev. Fr Vicent Sequeira, Diocesan Director of Bible Commission, Mr Kevan Dsouza, coordinator of the programme, Mrs Blossom Rego, Secretary MDSC, along with the team members of Karnataka Regional Service Communion (KRSC) and National Intercessory Network (NIN).

The convention also witnessed a lively praise and worship session led by Br Jeremiah, Christopher, and Arun Lobo, with the Cordel Church choir joining in the singing. Rev. Fr Edattu VC delivered an inspiring talk, deeply resonating with the faithful.

Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement in Mangalore:

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal movement, inaugurated in 1975 under the guidance of Bishop Late Rev. Dr Basil D’Souza and Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, has been pivotal in nurturing spiritual growth and community engagement over the past five decades. With the continued support of Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the movement has organized numerous training programs, prayer gatherings, and conferences, impacting thousands within the diocese.

Golden Jubilee Celebration:

The convention promises a spiritually enriching experience, aimed at deepening Catholic faith and teachings while providing attendees with an opportunity to seek divine blessings for family prosperity, global peace, and the well-being of humanity.

Half-day training sessions for charismatic leaders across Mangalore and other Karnataka Dioceses were also conducted, as scheduled for four days, with Fr Joseph Edattu animating the training sessions.