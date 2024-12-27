Mangalore Diocese Spreads Christmas Joy with Poor Brethren

Mangalore: The Diocese of Mangalore, led by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, celebrated the joy of Christmas with the poor brethren of the city on the evening of December 29, 2024, at the Milagres Church grounds. The event highlighted the spirit of love, sharing, and compassion central to the festive season.

The programme began with melodious Christmas carols rendered by the Milagres Church Choir, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere. Rev. Fr Maxim Rosario, the estate manager of the Diocese, extended a warm welcome to the gathering in the local language, making everyone feel a sense of belonging.

The chief guests, Mr Halappa from Chikkamagaluru, came to the city for medication, and Mrs Indira joined Bishop Saldanha on the stage in cutting the ceremonial Christmas cake. Mrs Indira expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, “I was overwhelmed when I was invited to celebrate Christmas with the Bishop. May Jesus and Mother Mary bless us with good health and long life.”

Mr Halappa recalled the beautiful Christmas message shared in his hometown every year. “I am overjoyed and grateful for considering me, a simple ordinary person to be the chief guest of this event,” said Halappa.

In his Christmas message, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha reflected on the true essence of the season, saying, “Jesus found his joy being with the poor. The good news of the birth of Jesus was first received by the poor shepherds. Jesus was born poor, lived among the poor, and loved the poor very much. Jesus became poor on earth to make us rich in heaven.”

The Bishop also gratefully acknowledged the contributions of Mrs. Corrine Rasquinha, recognising her dedication to fostering a loving and caring bond with the poor brethren.

The programme featured a tableau by the Milagres children depicting the Nativity scene, accompanied by Christmas carols. A spirited Christmas dance performance by the candidates of Bethany Convent, and Kinnigoli, added to the festivities.

Rev. Fr Bonaventure Nazareth, parish priest Milagres blessed the food and gathering. As a token of care and goodwill, all the poor brethren present were gifted food packets.

The programme was compered by Dr. Ritesh D’Cunha and concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Roy Castelino, PRO of the Diocese.

Dignitaries present included: Very Rev. Dr Victor George D’Souza, Chancellor of the Diocese, Fr Jagadish Pinto, Diocesan Procurator, Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre, Mr Alwyn D’Souza, President of Catholic Sabha, Mangalore, Fr Trishan D’Souza and Mr John D’Silva, Secretary of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

The event, which united faith, joy, and service, exemplified the Diocese’s commitment to embodying the message of Christ’s love for the less fortunate.



