Mangalore Diocese to Inaugurate Jubilee Year 2025 with Solemn Celebrations on December 29

Mangalore: The Mangalore Diocese is set to commemorate the forthcoming Jubilee Year 2025, which marks 2025 years since the birth of Jesus Christ. The inauguration of this significant year will take place on December 29, 2024, starting with a solemn prayer service led by the Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore.

The day’s proceedings will commence at 7:30 AM with a prayer service at the Chapel of St. Anne’s Convent in Bolar, Mangalore. Following the service, a grand procession will make its way to the Rosario Cathedral Church, where attendees will gather for a celebratory Holy Eucharist scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM. This important liturgical celebration will be conducted by Bishop Saldanha alongside numerous clergy members from the diocese.

Rev. Fr. Joseph Martis, a representative of the Mangalore Diocese, announced that a significant turnout of the faithful is anticipated for this momentous occasion. The Jubilee Year presents an opportunity for reflection, renewal, and a deeper connection to the teachings of Christianity.

Pope Francis will herald the Jubilee Year at the Vatican on December 24, setting the global Catholic community in motion for a year-long celebration of faith, unity, and cherished traditions. The Mangalore Diocese’s inauguration aligns with the universal Church’s call for spiritual renewal and community engagement.

As the Mangalore Diocese prepares for this solemn event, the faithful are encouraged to participate actively and embrace the spiritual significance of the Jubilee Year, fostering a renewed commitment to their faith in the years to come.