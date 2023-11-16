Mangalore Inaugurates Emergency Medicine Club Mangalore (EMCM)

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, and KMC Hospital Attavar jointly hosted an inaugural meeting of the “Emergency Medicine Club Mangalore” (EMCM). The event was supported by reputed medical colleges and top private hospitals of the Dakshina Kannada district, bringing together Emergency Medicine professionals from various hospitals in Mangalore. The event showcased a collective commitment to advancing Emergency Medical care in the region. The event witnessed the active participation of 85 doctors and 9 medical colleges and all Hospitals of Mangalore attended and supported this initiative. The event was graced by Dr H R Thimmaiah, District Health Officer, Dakshina Kannada, and Dr G K Bhat Sankabithilu, Public Relations Officer, Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The main objective of the event was to showcase a platform for Emergency Medicine specialists, practitioners, and researchers to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and discuss innovative approaches in the field. The meeting featured insightful keynote speeches and interactive discussions. By bringing together the expertise of all the Emergency care, the event aimed to evaluate the standard of Emergency care, ensuring swift and effective responses during critical situations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. H R Thimmaiah, District Health Officer, Dakshina Kannada said, “This is the need of the Hour”. He shared his personal experiences of how better a victim could have been handled in emergency situations. He has asked to conduct more awareness programs for the first responders and to conduct more activities in the hospital and out of the hospitals. He also gave his good wishes to the emergency experts in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, Emergency Medicine said, “The initiative of having this club is to develop a Standardised Emergency Care System, increasing awareness among other specialties and public collaboration between the Emergency Care Specialists. The Emergency Medicine Club Mangalore not only fostered professional growth but also encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange. This would herald a new chapter in sharing insights and updating on the recent advancements in Emergency Medicine care for the people of Mangalore.”

Through this initiative, the club would like to organize community outreach programs and set mock drills in public places for community awareness during Emergencies besides holding Continuous Medical Education (CME) workshops. Emergencies can occur at any time, and the first hour, also called the Golden Hour, is critical in determining the prognosis and taking swift action, Dr Radhakrishnan added.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital, Mangalore said, “The Emergency Medicine Club Mangalore (EMCM) at KMC Hospital is designed to be a one-stop destination for the healthcare needs. With a team of highly skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals, we are dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients during emergency medical services. KMC Hospital has been and continues to manage emergency cases through timely medical intervention within the Golden Hour. We believe that initiatives like this would help benefit the people of Mangalore and the neighbourhood region to get access to the recent updates and advancements through the club.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of AMRI Hospitals, the integrated network will have a Pan-India footprint of 33 hospitals across 17 cities with 9,500 beds, a talented pool of over 5,000 doctors, and an employee strength of over 20,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.