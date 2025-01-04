Mangalore Police Arrest 58-Year-Old Fugitive After 24 Years

Mangaluru: In a significant breakthrough, the Mulki police have successfully apprehended a 58-year-old fugitive, Kishore Kumar, who had been evading court for 24 years. Kumar, a resident of Kilpady, was accused of trespassing, tree felling, and threatening the life of the complainant, Sudhakar Bhandary, on March 22, 2000.

The case was registered at the Mulki police station and was being heard at the Moodbidri court. Despite the court issuing a non-bailable warrant against Kumar, he had been absconding for over two decades.

On January 3, 2025, the Mulki police, led by PSA Anita HB and comprising PCs Vasudev and Sandeep, gathered credible information and apprehended Kumar. He was subsequently produced before the honorable court.