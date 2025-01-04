Mangalore Police Investigate Fraudulent Impersonation Case

Bantwal: A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered at the Vitla police station. The complainant, Muhammad Iqbal (27), a resident of Bantwal, alleged that six unidentified individuals impersonating Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials visited his house on January 3, 2025.

The impersonators claimed they had orders to inspect the house and seized approximately Rs 25-30 lakhs in cash and five mobile phones. They told the complainant that they would provide documentation for the seized money and instructed him to collect it from their office in Bengaluru.

Upon realizing they had been deceived, the complainant and his family members filed a complaint at the Vitla police station. A case has been registered under sections 319(2) and 418(4) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

District Police Chief Yatish N, IPS, visited the scene and instructed the police to investigate and apprehend the accused. The police are currently investigating the matter.