Mangalore Police Investigate Social Media Threat Following Murder Case Link

Mangalore: Authorities in Mangalore City are investigating a potential threat posted on social media linked to the recent murder of Suhas Shetty, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bajpe Police Station. The investigation was triggered by content found on the Instagram page “beary_of_ullala,” which featured photographs of Fazil, a victim of a 2022 murder in Surathkal, Mangalore. The page also shared a reel captioned “MISS YOU Faasil.”

The post garnered significant attention, particularly a comment made by the Instagram account owner “bazigar8614,” stating, “One is done, four more are pending.” Law enforcement officials interpreted this comment as a credible threat, prompting the Ullal Police Station to register a case under Crime No. 63/2025, Sections 196 and 353(2) of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to using evidence known to be false and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace respectively.

Given the cyber nature of the offense and potential links to the Suhas Shetty murder, the case has been transferred to the Mangalore City CEN (Cyber, Economics, and Narcotics) Crime Police Station for further investigation.

Initial investigations have led to the identification of Mohammad Akram, a resident of Haleangady, Mangalore, who is known to be a follower of the Instagram account responsible for the threatening comment. Mr. Akram has been located and is currently being interrogated by authorities.

“This is a serious matter, and we are treating it with the utmost urgency,” stated a source within the Mangalore City Police. “We are committed to thoroughly investigating this threat and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.”

The police are urging anyone with information related to this case, or the “beary_of_ullala” Instagram account, to come forward and assist with the investigation.