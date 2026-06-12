Mangalore Priest Rev. Lizel Joy D’Souza Conferred Doctorate for Pioneering Research on the Monthi Feast

Rome: Rev. Dr Lizel Joy D’Souza of the Diocese of Mangalore has been awarded a doctorate by the Pontifical Athenaeum of Saint Anselm for his research titled “The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Monthi Feast in the Diocese of Mangalore: A Liturgical, Theological and Anthropological Study.” The public defense of the thesis was held on June 12, 2026, at the Athenaeum’s campus in Rome.

For generations, the Konkani Catholic community has celebrated the Monthi Feast, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8, with devotion and joy, marked by family gatherings, the blessing of new grain, and the veneration of the Infant Mary. Despite its central place in the religious and cultural life of the community, the feast had never before been the subject of a comprehensive academic study.

Rev. Dr Lizel D’Souza’s research fills this gap by examining the Monthi Feast through the integrated perspectives of liturgy, theology, and anthropology. The study highlights how a universal Marian feast of the Church has been received, interpreted, and enriched within the Konkani Catholic tradition.

Tracing the feast’s historical development, the thesis follows its origins in fifth-century Jerusalem, its growth through Byzantine hymnody in the Eastern Church, and its eventual incorporation into the Roman Rite during the pontificate of Pope Sergius I. The research draws attention to significant Latin theological expressions such as salutis exordium (“the beginning of salvation”) and aurora salutis (“the dawn of salvation”), demonstrating how Marian theology consistently points to Christ and the mystery of salvation.

The study further explores how the Roman liturgical tradition was received and creatively expressed by Konkani Catholics through local hymns, novena prayers, the blessing of new grain, and the cherished devotion to Maria Bambina (the unique statue of infant Mary). These practices, the research argues, reveal the dynamic interaction between universal Catholic worship and local cultural expression.

Among its notable findings, the thesis also examines translation challenges in the 1981 Konkani Missal and their implications for theological fidelity. Based on its analysis, the study proposes several practical recommendations, including the preparation of a revised novena booklet, the introduction of a Proper Preface for the Monthi Feast, and renewed efforts in liturgical catechesis.

Dr. Stefan Geiger moderated the thesis, while Dr. Olivier-Marie Sarr and Dr. Gonzalo Guzmán served as the first and second censors, respectively. The defense was attended by priests and religious from the Diocese of Mangalore, currently residing in Rome, as well as the Priest and parishioners of St. Thomas Church, Infernetto, Rome.

Following the successful defense, Rev. Dr. Lizel D’Souza received congratulations and best wishes from the bishop, clergy, religious, and faithful of the Diocese of Mangalore, who welcomed this pioneering contribution to the study of the Monthi Feast and its rich theological heritage.