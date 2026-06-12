Yoga for Healthy Aging: Father Muller Charitable Institutions Hosts Week-long Seminar Series for International Yoga Day 2026

Mangaluru: In observance of International Yoga Day 2026, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, in association with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, and Delampady Yoga Prathistana, Konchady, inaugurated a week-long series of yoga seminars at the Father Muller Indoor Stadium, Mangaluru, on June 12.

Held from June 12 to 20 under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Aging,” the seminar series seeks to create awareness on the significance of yoga in fostering physical fitness, mental well-being, and a balanced lifestyle. The programme is designed to encourage students and participants to adopt yoga as an integral part of daily life for holistic health and long-term wellness.

The chief guest, Yogaratna Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady, District Rajyotsava Awardee and a widely respected yoga instructor, has devoted more than four decades to promoting yoga and healthy living. Over the years, he has trained thousands of individuals and continues to inspire people across age groups to embrace yoga as a means to achieve physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Dr. Michael L. Santhumayor, Administrator, FMMC, FMCOAHS, and FMCOP, highlighted the need to incorporate yoga into everyday routine and stressed its importance in promoting comprehensive health and wellness. He noted that yoga is not merely a physical discipline but a lifelong practice that contributes to inner balance and resilience.

The inaugural programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Shivashankara A.R., Principal, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; Rev. Sr. Dr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal, Father Muller College and School of Nursing; Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy; and Prof. Cynthia Santhumayor, Principal, Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing.

Students from the constituent institutions of Father Muller Charitable Institutions participated in the inaugural session, reflecting the institution’s commitment to wellness-oriented education and preventive health practices. The participation of students from diverse disciplines added significance to the event, underlining yoga’s relevance across healthcare and allied fields.

Dr. Shailaja Katti, NSS Programme Officer, Father Muller Medical College, introduced the chief guest and yoga instructor, while the programme was compered by Ms. Valerie Ann Lobo, NSS Programme Officer, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences.

Following the inauguration, Yogaratna Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady and his team led the initial yoga sessions, introducing participants to a range of yogic practices aimed at improving physical health, sharpening mental focus, and enhancing overall well-being. The sessions were received with enthusiasm by the participants, who gained practical exposure to yoga as a tool for healthy living.

The week-long seminar series will continue until June 20, culminating in a grand celebration of International Yoga Day 2026. The programme is expected to provide students with meaningful training and valuable insights into yoga as a pathway to healthier living, preventive care, and lifelong wellness.