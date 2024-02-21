Mangalore’s AROOR ARJUN RAO with Co-Driver Satish Rajgopal Crowned INDIAN NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONS – 2023

Mangalore’s AROOR ARJUN RAO with Co-Driver Satish Rajgopal were Crowned INDIAN NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONS – 2023 by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of INDIA. (FMSCI).

This is the very first for a Mangalore boy at this level of Motorsport to be crowned NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPION in the drivers category.

At a glittering National Awards night held at the TRIDENT HOTEL, CHENNAI the duo were ecstatic as they lifted the coveted Champions trophy.

Arjun Rao Aroor from Mangaluru, who hails from the well-known Aroor family, took to Motorsports at a very young age following the footsteps of his supportive Parents and uncles who were well-known Rallyists of yesteryears. Arjun who runs his own Rally team known as ‘MANDOVI RACING’ has a dedicated team of professionals from the FALKON MOTORSPORTS, COIMBATORE and takes part in his MARUTI BALENO RS specially prepared by the team of dedicated professionals from Coimbatore. MRF TYRES with specially manufactured tyres have been backing the Team in a very big way.

The 6-round National Championship was held in Chennai, Coimbatore, Arunachal Pradesh, Vizag, Coorg and Bangalore.

The duo took the podium top honours in the first three Rally’s to seal the Championship. The six rounds saw almost 60 plus Cars participate in every round, with tough gravel, extremely fast Tarmac and gruelling Rally stages.

Arjun and Satish proved their might in maintaining high speeds and skill to get their car to the finish, thereby emerging winners with a hat trick in the first three rallies.

Arjun is all set for 2024, with a better-prepared car after a lot has gone into technical development and upgrades for better performance.

MANDOVI RACING with MRF TYRES have assured their wholehearted support and the duo are now looking forward to another great start for season 2024.