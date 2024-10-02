Mangalore’s Sana Omprakash Kayyar Shines at Chess Olympiad

Mangalore: As India celebrates its historic chess Olympiad wins, Mangalore’s own Sana Omprakash Kayyar has made a name for herself on the global stage. The 16-year-old Ugandan team representative and Derik’s Chess School student achieved impressive results at the Olympiad.

Sana scored 6.5 points in 9 rounds, earning her the Woman FIDE Master title. She is the first East African woman to cross 1900 FIDE Elo rating in the standard format. She is also Uganda’s top woman player. Sana has won silver in the African Youth Chess Championship (Under 14 girls) in 2022 and had qualified for the World Youth Chess Championship and earned the Woman Candidate Master title.

Sana’s remarkable journey from a young enthusiast during the COVID-19 lockdown to an international competitor inspires the Mangalore chess community. Her dedication and hard work have earned praise from her coaches.

Sana draws inspiration from World Champion Jose Raul Capablanca and aims to conquer the chess world. With unwavering parental support from Omprakash and Saritha Kayyar, her talent continues to flourish.

Derik’s Chess School congratulates Sana on her achievements and wishes her continued success.