Mangaluru: 11 held for cricket betting

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in in separate cases filed in various police station limits.

City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested accused were allegedly involved in betting for the Sri Lanka-Australia World Cup cricket match, through websites that they were accessing using mobile phones on Monday. They had collected money through Google Pay or PhonePe. The arrested accused are Naveed,30, Umesh,40, and Prasad Devadiga,35, from Moodbidri. The police have seized their mobile phones.

In another case, the Moodbidri police arrested two more persons identified as Sukhesh Acharya,33, and Purandara Kulal,38, from Moodbidri, on the charges of cricket betting.

Meanwhile, Bajpe and Mulki police station officials arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in cricket betting.

In two cases in Bajpe police station limits, the police arrested four persons engaged in cricket betting, and seized a total Rs 6,900. The arrested accused are Jayanth Poojary,41, Devadas Poojary,34, and Ramesh Poojary,48 from Thenkaedapadavu. In another case, the police arrested Praveen from Ganjimutt.

In two separate cases, the Mulki police arrested Kallappa Bajanthri,52, from Kanakatta and seized Rs 2,100 along with his mobile phone. While Indresh, 28, was arrested from Haleangadi, and the police seized Rs 2,400 from him.