Mangaluru: Another House Burglary at Kapikad, Elderly Couple Assaulted

The injured have been identified as Victor Mendonca (71) and his wife Patricia Mendonca (60) from Kotekani, Kapikad.

According to the police, on July 9, at around 1.49 am, a gang broke into the house of Victor Mendonca by cutting the window rods. They assaulted the elderly couple and decamped with ornaments and the car which was parked in the compound.

The gang drove the car towards Udupi. They parked the car near Hejamadi Toll and fled. The value of the stolen items yet to be known.

DCP Crime and Traffic visited the spot for further investigation. The finger print experts reached the spot and investigation is on.

The car that the burglars stole was found near Mulky. The children of the elderly couple are in the Gulf countries.

The Urwa police have registered a case and investigation is on. It is suspected that the Chaddi gang is behind this crime.