Mangaluru Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Featured in ‘Author of New Era Edition 2025’

New Delhi: Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a young author, and orator hailing from Mangaluru, has been prominently featured in the “Author of New Era Edition 2025,” a publication jointly produced by Authors of India (TAOI) and the DRDC Literary Council. This recognition acknowledges Ms. Fernandes’ significant contributions to the literary field at the international, national, and state levels, evidenced by numerous honors bestowed upon her by various organizations.

The publication highlights Ms. Fernandes’ authorship of two notable works: “ESSAYS on collective topics,” described as a collection offering insights into societal concepts and promoting thought for societal betterment, and “Bharat @2047 Role of youth,” a work of national significance, dedicated to nation building and empowering contemporary society. Ms. Fernandes is reportedly the first young author to tackle this particular subject. Her dedication and impact were previously recognized with the “Author of New Era Award 2024.”

Furthermore, the feature acknowledges Ms. Fernandes’ recent publication of her third and fourth books, “LIGHT OF EDUCATION BRIGHTENS WORLD” and “ENVIRONMENT BOND OF COEXISTENCE,” further solidifying her commitment to addressing critical contemporary issues through her writing.

Ms. Fernandes’ dedication and achievements have also been recognized by the Government of Karnataka, awarding her the prestigious Kittur Rani Chennamma Award, alongside other accolades received throughout her career. It is noteworthy that Ms. Fernandes has presented her literary works to eminent dignitaries across the nation.

This feature in “Author of New Era Edition 2025” serves as a testament to the appreciation for Ms. Fernandes’ thoughtful approach and the valuable contribution she makes through her writing, disseminating her ideas, and fostering positive change. Her inclusion underscores her burgeoning prominence within the Indian literary landscape.