Mangaluru: Body Discovered in River Near Bunder, Fishing Harbour; Foul Play Suspected

Mangaluru: Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was recovered from a river near the fishing harbour in Bunder. The discovery prompted a murder investigation, with police citing suspicious injuries found on the deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Naseer, also known as Dakke Naseer. Police sources confirmed that Naseer had a prior record, with multiple cases of theft and robbery registered against him.

The body was found in a river near a construction site in the Bunder area of the city. Law enforcement personnel from the Pandeshwar Police Station were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving reports of the discovery. Following an initial inspection, authorities noted injuries on the forehead and other areas, leading to the preliminary assessment that Naseer was assaulted and murdered before being disposed of in the river.

A formal case has been registered, and a comprehensive investigation is now underway. Law enforcement agencies are currently working to ascertain the precise sequence of events leading up to Naseer’s death and to identify any involved individuals. Details are emerging as the investigation progresses.