Road Accident Near Gurupura Leaves Bus Driver Seriously Injured

Mangaluru: A serious road accident took place near Kaikamba, Gurupura, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, involving a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry. The head-on collision resulted in severe injuries to the bus driver.

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred when a lorry, traveling in the opposite direction, collided head-on with the bus. The impact of the collision resulted in a fractured leg for the bus driver, who was promptly transported to a local medical facility for treatment. Passengers traveling on the bus sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical assistance at the accident site.

The accident led to an immediate, albeit temporary, suspension of traffic flow, causing significant disruption and congestion along the affected route. The resultant accumulation of vehicles extended for a considerable distance in both directions, leading to substantial inconvenience for commuters.

Law enforcement personnel from the Bajpe Police Station were immediately dispatched to the scene upon notification of the incident. Upon arrival, officers conducted a detailed inspection of the accident site and initiated measures to restore traffic movement. These measures included clearing debris from the roadway and vehicle removal.

A formal case has been registered in connection with the accident, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. Authorities are actively gathering evidence, including statements from witnesses and vehicle data, to ascertain the precise sequence of events and determine the factors that contributed to the collision. The investigation aims to establish responsibility and prevent similar incidents in the future.