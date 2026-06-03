Mangaluru: Father Muller Students Lead Massive Anti-Drug Rally

Mangaluru: A cloudy morning on June 3, 2026, witnessed an inspiring display of youth power and social commitment as more than 3,000 students, faculty, and staff of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) participated in a massive Anti-Drug Walkathon at the Kankanady campus. The rally, organized under the banner of the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative, sent a strong message against substance abuse and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and society.

The grounds in front of St. Joseph Chapel transformed into a sea of white as participants gathered wearing specially designed anti-drug campaign T-shirts. The sight of thousands of young people united against the menace of drugs was both impressive and encouraging. Their collective voices echoed slogans promoting a drug-free society and reaffirmed their commitment to social responsibility.

Welcoming the gathering, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, expressed his delight at the overwhelming participation and praised the discipline and enthusiasm displayed by the students and faculty. He highlighted the significance of the campaign and introduced the distinguished guests: Mr. Dharshan H.V., IAS, District Commissioner and District Magistrate of Dakshina Kannada, and Mr. Michael D’Souza, noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, who graced the flag-off ceremony.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off, Mr. Dharshan commended the remarkable turnout of youth and emphasized the importance of community participation in combating drug abuse. He assured that individuals seeking help for addiction could approach authorities confidentially and encouraged citizens, especially the youth, to remain vigilant and report drug-related activities without hesitation, thereby contributing to the vision of a stronger and safer India.

The procession commenced from the Father Muller campus, moving through the main gates towards Karavali Circle, continuing along the newly concretized Pumpwell road, and re-entering through the Father Muller Convention Centre gates before culminating at the Father Muller Grounds. The rally featured an open tableau truck and a dedicated anti-drug awareness vehicle carrying messages and slogans, adding visual impact to the campaign.

At the concluding ceremony, the Police Sub-Inspector of Mangalore South, Mr. Maruthi, addressed the participants and praised the enthusiasm displayed by the youth. He emphasized that substance abuse not only destroys individuals but also shatters families and communities, and therefore must be addressed proactively before it takes deeper root in society.

Mr. Michael D’Souza, in his concluding remarks, lauded the meticulous efforts of both the civil and traffic police personnel for ensuring the smooth conduct and safe navigation of such a large procession through the heart of the city. He noted that society has remained indebted to Father Muller Charitable Institutions for over 140 years of dedicated healthcare service and appreciated its commitment to addressing pressing social issues through meaningful public awareness initiatives.

The success of the event was supported by the extensive planning and coordination led by Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, and Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, who oversaw every logistical aspect of the walkathon. The event was compered by Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of Father Muller College of Pharmacy, and Dr. Sueallen D’Souza, Pathologist at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, who motivated and energized the participants throughout the programme.

The rally was the culmination of a vision initiated by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, whose commitment to spreading awareness about the dangers of substance abuse inspired participation across the various educational institutions under FMCI. His generous support in providing campaign T-shirts and breakfast for all participants further strengthened the spirit of the initiative.

Special appreciation was extended to the student bodies of FMMC, FMSON, FMCON, FMCOAHS, FMCOP, FMC (Sp & Hg), NSS units of the constituent institutions, members of the Father Muller Nasha Mukt Bharat Committees, and the logistics and organizing teams whose tireless efforts ensured the seamless execution of the event.

Winners of the reel-making promo competition and Slogan competition were awarded during the finish line ceremony.

Winners – Anti-Drug Awareness Competitions

Reels Competition:

1st Place: One Choice, Two Lives

Team Leader: Pranam G (BPT, 2022 Batch)

Institution: Father Muller College of Physiotherapy

2nd Place: Dream Team Leader: Zoie Abigail Mascarenhas

Institution: Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (BSc AT&OT, MLT & CCT, 2025 Batch)

3rd Place: What Started as Fun

Team Leader: Irin Mathew (BPT, 2025 Batch)

Institution: Father Muller College of Physiotherapy

Slogan Making Competition

1st Prize: Ms. Likhitha, 1st Year BSc AT&OT

“ನಶೆಯಿಂದ ಜೀವನಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುವುದು ನೂರಾರು ಮಾತ್ರೆ, ನಶೆ ಬಿಟ್ಟರೆ ಜೀವನವಾಗುವುದು ಆರೋಗ್ಯದ ಜಾತ್ರೆ.”

2nd Prize: Ghanshyam Prasad, 1st Year BSc Nursing

“Don’t let drugs write your destiny — your dreams deserve better.”

3rd Prize: Lia Ann Thomas, MD, Radiation Oncology

“Break Dependence — Choose Wellness over Withdrawal and Purpose over Poison.”

The walkathon stood as a powerful statement that youth-led action can become a catalyst for social change. Through this massive demonstration of unity and awareness, Father Muller Charitable Institutions reinforced the message that substance abuse leads only to the destruction of individuals, families, and society, and that collective action remains the key to building a healthier and drug-free future.