Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, to Host Fourth Annual UG Health Sciences Research Conference ‘EREVNA’

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, under the esteemed aegis of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), is set to host the fourth edition of its National Undergraduate Health Sciences Research Conference, ‘EREVNA’, from June 4th to June 6th, 2026. This three-day academic event, dedicated to fostering research, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration among undergraduate medical students, will convene at the Knowledge Block, Centre for Basic Sciences, Bejai, KMC Mangalore.

The conference has garnered significant national attention, with over 700 undergraduate medical students representing 50 medical colleges across India having registered for participation. This substantial engagement underscores the growing enthusiasm among future healthcare leaders for research and academic discourse. The program is meticulously designed to facilitate extensive knowledge sharing, featuring approximately 400 oral presentations by participating students, offering a broad spectrum of research insights across various health sciences disciplines.

Beyond formal presentations, EREVNA 2026 will offer a dynamic and interactive learning environment. Various student clubs of KMC, Mangalore, will spearhead five interactive workshops, providing practical skills and hands-on experience. The conference agenda also includes two competitive quizzes, designed to test and stimulate intellectual engagement, alongside dedicated sessions for research presentations, poster presentations, and clinical case discussions. These diverse formats aim to cater to different learning styles and encourage comprehensive engagement with medical research.

A highlight of the conference will be special sessions featuring prominent industry experts. Key event highlights include interactive sessions with representatives from Laerdal, Elsevier, Karnataka Medical Council, and UWorld, where students will gain insights into cutting-edge topics in medical education and technology. Additional highlights include symposiums, masterclasses, and keynote lectures by distinguished medical professionals, ensuring attendees benefit from both practical knowledge and high-level academic discourse.

EREVNA 2026 is meticulously structured to uphold its tradition of providing a robust platform for young medical researchers to showcase their groundbreaking work, exchange innovative ideas, and cultivate valuable professional networks. This commitment to academic excellence and the nurturing of future healthcare leaders remains central to the conference’s mission.

The inauguration ceremony of EREVNA 2026 is scheduled for 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 4th, at the Knowledge Block, Centre for Basic Sciences, Bejai, KMC Mangalore. The esteemed gathering will be graced by Shri Ivan D’souza, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, who will serve as the Chief Guest. Mr. Sanjeev Singh, Managing Director of Laerdal Medical India Private Limited, will be the distinguished Guest of Honour. Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, will preside over the event, joined by Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, KMC Mangalore.

This year’s conference promises to be an enriching and intellectually stimulating event, further solidifying KMC Mangalore’s commitment to advancing medical research and education in India.