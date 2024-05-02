Mangaluru: FMHMC celebrates World Homoeopathy Day

Mangaluru: World Homoeopathy Day 2024 was celebrated on April 30 at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC) commemorating the 269th birth anniversary of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy.

The inauguration of the programme was held at Father Muller Auditorium. The chief guest for the programme was Dr Rahul P, BHMS, (IAAS), senior deputy accountant general, CAG of India. The guest of honour is a distinguished alumnus of the 1999 UG batch, Dr Jerald Jeyakumar, MD (Hom), medical officer, department of Homeopathy, the government of Kerala. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions presided over the programme.

As a tradition, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho garlanded the bust of Fr Augustus Muller and Dr Rahul P garlanded the bust of Dr Samuel Hahnemann. The programme began with a prayer song and Convener Dr Sebastian P A escorted the chief guest, guest of honour, president, administrator Fr Roshan Crasta, principal Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, assistant administrator Fr Ashwin Crasta and vice principal Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza to the dais.

Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, principal welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest and guest of honour. The dignitaries on the dais joined together to formally inaugurate the program by lighting the lamp.

Dr Mukesh Batra homeopathy scholarship awards were presented to the meritorious students. The gold scholarship was presented to Anagha K G, the silver scholarship to Angelin Joy, and the Bronze scholarship to Perlin Tellis.

The winners of the various competitions held in view of World Homoeopathy Day 2024 were also awarded during the programme.

Dr Jerald Jeyakumar, proud alumni of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College along with Dr Binuraj T K has come up with HomeoEvidence.com which aspires to become the largest digital database of homeopathic cures across the globe by various schools of homeopathy was launched by the administrator, Fr Roshan Crasta on this occasion.

The chief guest, Dr Rahul P addressed the gathering about his experiences at BHMS and his graduation life and enlightened the students about the hardships and experiences of student life, and reminded them that without hardships it is difficult to survive and succeed. Dr Rahul also suggested looking into other career options as well and being ready for change as nothing can stop you from being successful.

Administrator, Fr Roshan Crasta congratulated the gathering on the occasion of the celebration of World Homoeopathy Day and highlighted about the commitment in everyone’s lives regarding professional and personal future. The future of homeopathy rests on the shoulders of the students and they were asked to take inspiration from the stalwarts and to broaden their horizons.

The chief guest and the guest of honour were felicitated with a memento by the director.

Dr Rakhal P, assistant professor of the department of repertory was felicitated by the director and the dignitaries on the dais for his exemplary contributions to Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho reiterated the fact to the students regarding keeping a watch over the opportunities and taking the examples set by the chief guest and guest of honour of the day and wished all the very best for the propagation of homeopathy in the future.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the convener Dr Sebastian P A. The inauguration programme ended with the institution’s anthem.

Dr Krishna and Dr Amogha, MD scholars were the MCs for the day.

The guest of honour, Dr Jerald Jeyakumar interacted with the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College sharing his experiences in the journey that began after his education at Father Mullers.

As a part of awareness on World Homoeopathy Day, a flash mob was performed by the students of the college on April 13 at City Centre Mall, Hampankatta.



