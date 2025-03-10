Mangaluru International Airport Bags Prestigious ASQ Award for Best Airport at Arrivals Globally

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (IXE) has been honoured with the prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport at Arrivals Globally. This accolade is a testament to the airport’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and a seamless travel experience for passengers. This award not only highlights the airport’s achievements but also reinforces its position as a key player in the global aviation sector.

The ASQ Awards, conducted by Airports Council International (ACI), recognise airports worldwide for their excellence in customer service and overall passenger satisfaction. Mangaluru International Airport’s dedication to enhancing the arrival experience through innovative solutions, efficient processes, and a customer-centric approach has set a new benchmark in the aviation industry.

“We are immensely proud to receive this global recognition. This award reflects the recognition by passengers for the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive to ensure that every journey begins and ends with a positive experience. We will continue to innovate and improve our services to meet and exceed the expectations of our travelers,” said a spokesperson for Mangaluru International Airport Limited.

Mangaluru International Airport has consistently focused on improving its facilities and services, including the introduction of advanced technology for smoother Immigration and Customs processes, and enhanced baggage handling systems. The airport also has a welcoming ambience that includes a Pili Vesha structure, Yakshagana figurines, and masks, depiction of the paddy field sport – kambala – and fisherman in action, which reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Mangaluru International Airport remains committed to delivering world-class services and contributing to the growth and development of the region.

The 2024 ASQ Awards Ceremony will take place at the ACI World Airport Experience Summit in Guangzhou, China, from September 8-11, 2025



