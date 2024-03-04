Mangaluru International Airport observes 53rd National Safety Week

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport reiterated its commitment to safety with meaningful observation of 53rd National Safety week on March 4. Observed annually from March 4 to 10, the theme of the Safety Week this year is ‘Focus on Safety Leadership For ESG Excellence’. Unfurling of the National Safety flag, administering safety oath and rewarding staff and stakeholders for their commitment to safety, marked the inaugural function of the week.

Mukesh Nankani, Chief Airport Officer led the day’s activities by unfurling the National Safety flag. He reminded the gathering that safety is meaningful only when the incidents of safety related issues are zero and reduction in safety incident numbers, while statistically may seem ideal, do not reflect the core ethos of safety. He exhorted the gathering that safety cannot be limited to events such as these and should remain a constant Endeavor with all concerned.

Heads of department – Vipin Nair, Srikanth Tata, Unnikrishnan Pothany and Prabhakaran Sundaram – reiterated the idea that the core philosophy of safety should not only be collectively and institutionally but also individually driven in one’s best interest. Safety related observations passed on to the stakeholders be accepted in the right spirit and corrective steps taken forthwith. It is such an approach that will ensure a safe environment for all, they opined.

Winners of quiz competition for staff/stakeholders; poster competition for elders/children (of staff) up to 5th standard and above 5th standard and for safety conscious employees received prizes on this occasion. Mangaluru International Airport as part of the National Safety Week will organize a health checkup camp on March 6 and Road Safety Awareness Campaign on March 7 and is a reiteration of its Vision 2025 to be safe, secure, customer centric and eco-friendly facility.