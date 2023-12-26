Mangaluru International Airport Ushers in Christmas Spirit in Style

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport ushered in the spirit of Christmas in style with a three-day celebration which got underway at the airport on December 23. Passengers experiencing this #GatewayToGoodness will be treated to mellifluous Christmas carols including Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells by a group of talented artists. ‘Santa Claus’ too will be on hand to enthrall the passengers over the next three-days, spreading Christmas cheer by handing out goodies to them.

This bag of goodies of ‘Santa Claus’ with its supply of red and white Christmas hats, on Saturday brought smiles on the faces of passengers who keenly sported the same as they embarked on their journey to their respective destinations. The airport has set up a 360-degree photo booth on the first floor of the domestic security hold area. This booth will enable the passengers to capture rich memories of the ongoing celebration and share the same with their loved ones.

The airport has also kept a wide array of Christmas props handy which the passengers may use to give a creative edge to the content that the 360-degree photo booth generates for them. “It has been a consistent endeavor on part of Mangaluru International Airport to provide an enriching experience to the passengers who use this public asset. The Christmas celebration is one such focused step in this direction,” the airport spokesperson said.

The Christmas celebration is part of the ongoing #OneNationBillionCelebration (ONBC) campaign that the airport started with Dussehra and continued it with Diwali. Thematic décor that marks the spirt of the respective festival, has been the hallmark of this ONBC campaign. Passengers stand a chance to win an international holiday for a family of four to Paris as the grand prize with the shop and win contest which has been rolled out alongside this three-months plus long campaign.



