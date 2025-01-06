Mangaluru: K. KAMALAKSHA (60) Retired Special ARSI, KSRP, 7th Battalion Passes Away

Mangaluru: The community of Nanthoor is mourning the loss of K. Kamalaksha, aged 60, who passed away after a brief illness at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru at 8:00 AM today. He is survived by his mother, wife, daughter, and a wide circle of relatives and friends who cherished him dearly.

Kamalaksha dedicated over three decades of his life to public service in the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), serving with distinction in the 7th Battalion based in Assaigoli, Mangaluru. Having begun his career in law enforcement in 1994, he demonstrated unwavering commitment and professionalism, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI). He retired from service in November 2024, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and dedication.

Throughout his career, Kamalaksha’s contributions to the community were recognized on multiple occasions. Notably, he was honored with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on Republic Day in 2018, a testament to his exemplary service and dedication to upholding the law.

The last rites for K. Kamalaksha were conducted at 2:00 PM today at Shaktinagar Crematorium, where family members and friends gathered to pay their final respects. His death represents a significant loss to both his family and the Mangaluru community, as he was widely respected for his integrity and commitment to public safety.