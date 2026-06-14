Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Highlights the Importance of Timely Emergency Response for Elderly Patients

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, successfully conducted a public awareness session titled “Caring for Those Who Cared for Us” on 13th June 2026 at KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru. The programme witnessed the participation of more than 90 attendees, including members of volunteer groups, self-help groups, community organizations, caregivers, middle-aged and young adults caring for elderly family members, as well as senior citizens and elderly individuals. The strong turnout highlighted the growing community interest in elderly healthcare and emergency preparedness.

The session focused on helping participants recognize and respond effectively to medical emergencies in older adults. Key topics covered included home emergencies such as falls, nervous breakdowns, cardiac arrest, stroke, and medication-related complications. Experts also addressed common age-related health concerns, including Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, movement disorders, speech difficulties, medication safety, and prevention of bed sores. Attendees benefited from expert guidance, interactive discussions, practical demonstrations, health assessments, and educational resources designed to improve elderly care at home and within the community.

Mr. Pramod Kunder, Cluster Director, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, said, ”The overwhelming response to this programme reflects the community’s commitment to caring for its elderly population. Through initiatives like these, we aim to create greater awareness, strengthen emergency preparedness, and support caregivers with the knowledge and confidence needed to provide timely and effective care for senior citizens.”

Healthcare experts emphasized that early recognition of warning signs and prompt medical attention can significantly improve outcomes in emergencies such as stroke, heart attack, falls, and other age-related complications. The programme encouraged participants to adopt preventive healthcare practices and remain vigilant about the health and well-being of their elderly family members.

The session was led by Dr Shivananda Pai, Consultant Neurologist, and Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, Cluster Head Emergency Medicine, who shared valuable insights on elderly healthcare management and emergency response. Participants appreciated the practical information provided and actively engaged with the experts during the interactive session.

KMC Hospital Mangaluru remains committed to promoting community health awareness and empowering families with the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure better care and quality of life for senior citizens.