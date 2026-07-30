Ramanath Rai Slams Yashpal Suvarna, Demands Arrest and Disqualification

Mangaluru: Former Karnataka Minister B. Ramanath Rai launched a scathing attack on Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, alleging that the BJP leader’s remarks reflected “an intoxication worse than drugs” and demanding his immediate arrest and disqualification from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress office in Mangaluru, Rai said Suvarna’s statement that he would “destroy Rahul Gandhi’s family like the Babri Masjid” was highly objectionable.

“There is an intoxication greater than drugs spreading in Yashpal Suvarna’s mind. Forget about destroying anyone—just try touching an ordinary Congress worker and you will see what happens in this district,” Rai said.

He alleged that every statement made by Suvarna had deeply hurt Congress workers. Questioning Suvarna’s allegation that Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict, Rai asked whether the MLA possessed any evidence to support such a claim.

“Political criticism is part of democracy. Earlier, BJP leaders spoke about making India ‘Congress-free.’ But calling Rahul Gandhi a drug addict and threatening to destroy his family is not political criticism; it is personal hatred. Threatening to wipe out an entire family is unacceptable, whoever makes such a statement,” he said.

Rai further alleged that such provocative remarks were being made because attempts to gain political mileage by inciting communal sentiments were no longer yielding results. Referring to recent statements by another BJP legislator from Chikkamagaluru, he said Congress workers should not mistake the BJP’s rhetoric for strength.

“They may think they are very intelligent, but Congress workers should not assume they are weak. Yashpal Suvarna should be disqualified as an MLA and arrested immediately,” he demanded.

Reacting to remarks by BJP leaders suggesting that people keep swords or other weapons at home for protection, Rai said the Congress would never advocate such ideas.

“Such statements come only from those who have no faith in the Constitution or the rule of law,” he said.

Speaking about the appointment of the next Dakshina Kannada District Congress president, Rai said the post should go to a genuine, active, and long-serving Congress worker rather than someone who had joined the party recently.

“My expectation is that the next district president should be a sincere and committed Congress worker who has served the party for many years, whether a man or a woman,” he added.