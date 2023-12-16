Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty to hold Janaspandana on Dec 18

Mangaluru: Mayor Sudheer Shetty will hold the first Janaspandana programme at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall here on December 18. The mayor, along with Mangaluru City south MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City north MLA Y Bharath Shetty and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials, will try to redress the grievances related to civic, revenue and other issues during the programme.

Mayor told reporters here on Friday that four counters will be set up for the citizens to submit their grievances at the venue. Separate counters will accept grievances related to health (solid waste management, cleanliness), engineering (road and basic infrastructure), city planning (building license) and revenue (door number, etc). Emphasis will be given to resolve grievances on the spot, if not, a timeframe of 15 days will be given to dispose the files, Shetty said.

“For the first time in the history of Mangaluru city, a mayor is holding such a Janaspandana programme with an aim to find solutions to people’s problems. The programme will be held once in every three months in the city, and in Surathkal zone,” he said.