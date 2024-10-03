Mangaluru Oncologist Dr. Guruprasad Bhat Conquers Ironman Italy

Mangaluru: Unfurling the national flag and completing the Ironman” is one of the greatest moments of my life, says Dr. Guruprasad Bhat, a medical oncologist from KIMS Mangaluru, who recently completed the Ironman Italy Emilia Romagna triathlon in Cervia on September 21, 2024.

This global event attracted 2,439 participants, including 28 from India. Dr. Bhat finished the triathlon, comprising a 3.8 km sea swim, 180 km cycling, and 42.2 km running, within 14 hours.

Considered the toughest one-day sporting event worldwide, the Ironman requires completion within 16-17 hours. To prepare, Dr. Bhat underwent rigorous training for 12-15 hours weekly for 12 months under Coach Chaitanya’s online guidance, which included, three swims per week, long runs on Saturdays, long-distance cycling on Sundays and brick sessions (5-6 hours cycling + 1-2 hours running) closer to the competition

A fitness enthusiast, Dr. Bhat has completed multiple ultra-marathons (including Khardungla Ultra, the world’s highest 72 km ultra-marathon), earned an A-grade mountaineering certification, climbed Kilimanjaro and Mt. Elbrus and conserves butterflies and sparrows at home.

With family and coach support, Dr. Bhat achieved 3.8 km sea swim in 1 hour 25 minutes, 180km cycling in 6 hours 55 minutes and 42.2 km run in 5 hours 10 minutes completing the event in 14 hours.

As the first Mangaluru resident to complete a full Ironman distance, Dr. Bhat concludes, “The race was fun, but the training made it memorable. Whatever you set your mind to, if you work hard enough, you can achieve it.”