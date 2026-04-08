Mangaluru Police Apprehend Seven Suspects in Arif Murder Case

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy today provided a comprehensive update on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Arif, which has gripped the city in recent days. Commissioner Reddy confirmed that the investigation team successfully apprehended seven key accused individuals believed to be directly involved in planning and execution of the crime.

“Our team has worked diligently and tirelessly to bring those responsible for this heinous act to justice,” stated Commissioner Reddy in a press release. “We have made significant progress in uncovering the details surrounding this case, and we are committed to ensuring that all those involved are held accountable under the law.”

The investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a long-standing rivalry, exacerbated by Arif’s alleged celebration of the death of one Naufal. Details obtained through investigation and interrogation of the accused have shed light on the sequence of events leading up to Arif’s death.

According to the police report, on the day of the crime, six primary accused – Rifat, Juttu Ashfaq, Khaleel, Shakir, Irfan, and Rizwan – trailed Arif’s motorcycle. Utilizing an Innova car, the assailants intentionally rammed Arif’s bike from behind, causing him to fall. Following the collision, the six individuals allegedly carried out a brutal assault on Arif, resulting in his death. The accused then fled the scene.

Commissioner Reddy elaborated on the specific roles of the apprehended individuals, highlighting a sophisticated support network that facilitated the crime.

“Our investigation uncovered a meticulously planned operation,” explained Commissioner Reddy. “The accused not only carried out the direct attack but were also supported by individuals who provided logistical assistance and facilitated their actions.”

Rifat, Juttu Ashfaq, Khaleel, Shakir, Irfan, and Rizwan are identified as the individuals directly responsible for the attack on Arif. Further investigation revealed that Irshad played a crucial role by providing accommodation to the suspects in the days leading up to the murder. Irshad is also alleged to have provided transportation to the suspects, facilitating their movements before and after the crime.

“The apprehension of these individuals marks a significant step forward in this investigation,” Commissioner Reddy affirmed. “We are confident that we will continue to uncover further details as the investigation progresses and ensure that all those complicit in this crime face the full force of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist the police in their efforts to bring justice to Arif and his family. The Police Commissioner’s office has established a dedicated hotline for individuals to provide information anonymously.

The Mangaluru Police Department reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order within the community and assured the public that it will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all residents.