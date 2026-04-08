Mangaluru Police Dismantle Student Drug Distribution Ring, Commissioner Issues Parental Advisory

Mangaluru: City law enforcement dismantled a drug distribution network targeting college students, leading to the detention of five students allegedly involved in narcotics peddling. Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy announced the operation, stating it yielded crucial information for further investigation.

The case originated from a concerned parent’s report regarding the discovery of suspected cannabis in their son’s possession. Prompted by this information, police initiated an investigation that uncovered a network of five students operating from rented accommodations outside of college hostels.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly acquired narcotics from external sources and repackaged them for distribution to students. Authorities revealed that approximately 40 students from six distinct colleges, along with around 10 individuals not affiliated with these institutions, are believed to be connected to the network.

Police indicated that the identified students and their parents will be summoned for counseling sessions as part of a series of corrective measures.

Commissioner Issues Advisory to Parents

Commissioner Reddy issued an advisory urging parents to exercise increased vigilance regarding potential changes in their children’s behavior. He specifically advised parents to closely supervise students residing outside of college hostels and ascertain the rationale behind such living arrangements.

“Should you observe any irregularities or unusual behavior, please inform the police without delay,” stated Commissioner Reddy. “Collaborative monitoring efforts between parents and educational institutions are crucial in preventing such incidents.”

Commissioner Reddy highlighted the unprecedented nature of the case, noting that this marks the first instance of five students being detained in connection with a drug peddling operation of this scale within the city. He further disclosed that the accused maintained a detailed client list spanning multiple colleges. Further legal action will be pursued as the investigation progresses and more details emerge.