Mangaluru Police Apprehend Suspect in Knife Point Robbery of Medical Shop Employee

Mangaluru: In a significant development, police have successfully arrested a suspect connected to a brazen robbery at a medical shop in Nagori. The incident occurred on February 28 when a female employee was threatened with a knife, assaulted, and subsequently robbed of Rs. 19,300 from the shop’s cash drawer.

The arrested individual, identified as 31-year-old Sunil from Bondel Patrakodi, was apprehended following an extensive investigation. After the robbery, Sunil fled the scene, prompting the authorities to initiate a swift response. Under the supervision of Mangaluru South Division Assistant Police Commissioner Dhanya Nayak, Inspector T.D. Nagaraj of the Kankanady Town Police Station spearheaded the operation, aided by PSI Vinayak Bhavikatti and a dedicated team comprising staff members Jayanand, Sandeep, Rajeshab, Gangadhar, Raghavendra, Pradeep, as well as personnel from the South Sub-Division Office.

In a significant breakthrough, the police recovered stolen property valued at approximately Rs. 1,20,000. This includes Rs. 17,500 in cash taken from the medical shop, the scooter used during the robbery, and other belongings linked to the crime. The police team’s successful collaboration showcases their commitment to ensuring the safety of the community and bringing perpetrators to justice.