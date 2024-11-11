Mangaluru Police Arrest Four Accused in Attempt to Murder Case

Mangaluru: Four individuals, including a minor, have been apprehended by the police for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder case. The accused have been identified as Annappa Swami alias Manu (24) from Surathkal, Sachin (24) from Talapady, and Kushith (18) from Pazir.

The incident occurred on November 8, when Mohammed Asif (33), a resident of Kasaragod Badaaje, was traveling with his family from Mangaluru to Kerala. The accused allegedly attacked Asif with weapons, intending to kill him, near the Kesorod-Uchil road on National Highway 66.

A case was registered at the Ullal police station, and the accused were arrested following an investigation led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhananjay N. Naik. The police team was guided by Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Siddharth Goyal, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar.

The minor involved in the crime has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.