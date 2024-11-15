Mangaluru Police Arrest Three in Connection with Cyber Crime Cases

Mangaluru: In a significant development, local police have apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in two separate cybercrime incidents within the jurisdiction of the Kavoor Police Station. The arrests stemmed from ongoing investigations aimed at curbing the rising tide of cyber-related offenses in the region.

One of the primary suspects, identified as Nisar from Aluva in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, has been charged with extorting approximately 68 lakh rupees by impersonating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer. Authorities believe that Nisar used this fraudulent identity to manipulate and deceive victims into transferring substantial sums of money.

In a related case, two additional suspects, Sahil K.P. and Nashath R. from Kozhikode, Kerala, were apprehended for their alleged involvement in a stock market investment scam. The duo purportedly lured victims by promising high returns on investments, ultimately defrauding them of around 90 lakh rupees. Investigations suggest that they employed sophisticated tactics to gain the trust of potential investors before executing the fraudulent scheme.

The successful crackdown on these perpetrators was executed by a dedicated team led by Inspector Raghavendra Baindoor, Sub-Inspector Mallikarjuna Biradara, and supporting officers Ramanna Shetty, Bhuvaneshwari, Rajappa Kashibai, Praveen N., and Malatesh. Their collaborative efforts underscore the commitment of the Mangaluru police to enhance public safety and combat cybercrime effectively.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of vigilance among the public when it comes to online transactions and investment opportunities. The police have urged individuals to verify the authenticity of claims and reports before engaging in any financial dealings, particularly in the digital realm.



