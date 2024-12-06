Mangaluru Police Arrest Two including Nigerian for MDMA Trafficking

Mangaluru: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police have apprehended two individuals, including a Nigerian national, involved in the transportation and sale of the prohibited substance MDMA. The operation led to the seizure of 200 grams of the drug, valued at approximately Rs10,00,000.

The investigation was initiated following the arrest of one Iqbal by Bajpe police for drug-related offenses. Insights gleaned from Iqbal’s arrest prompted CCB to delve deeper into the network supplying MDMA to him, revealing connections that spanned from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

The arrested individuals are identified as Darshan G (25), residing at multiple addresses in Karnataka, including a rented accommodation in Mysuru, and Chika Joseph Eze (26), a Nigerian national hailing from Anambra State, who holds legal status in India on a work visa obtained in May 2023.

Upon their capture, authorities recovered ₹10,000 in cash, along with the MDMA, a Maruti Baleno vehicle, five mobile phones, five bank debit cards, seven SIM cards, and a digital weighing scale. The cumulative value of the confiscated possessions amounts to Rs18.25 Lakh.

The primary investigation suggests that the duo was actively involved in the distribution and sale of MDMA to various clients within Mangaluru, driven by the intent to generate illicit profits. Notably, Chika Joseph Eze had previously been implicated in drug-related activities in Bengaluru but had been released on bail approximately four months ago.

The authorities have indicated that the current operation may only scratch the surface of a broader drug trafficking network. Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend additional suspects connected to the racket.

The successful operation was led by CCB Unit ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, alongside Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Sudeep MV, ASI Ram Poojary, and other CCB staff members. The detained suspects and evidence collected have been handed over to Bajpe police for further legal proceedings.