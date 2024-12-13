Mangaluru Police Crack Down on Narcotics Trafficking: 6.7 kg of Ganja Seized

Mangaluru: In a significant operation aimed at eradicating drug-related activities in the region, the Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a suspect involved in the trafficking of ganja, a banned narcotic substance. The operation resulted in the seizure of 6.7 kilograms of ganja, valued at approximately ₹1,62,000, from the individual identified as Akhilesh Shetty, a 30-year-old resident of Udupi’s Ambalpady area.

The police had received credible intelligence regarding Shetty’s activities, which involved procuring ganja from Mumbai and distributing it to the local community, including students, in the Mulki area of Mangaluru. Acting swiftly on this information, a CCB team conducted a raid in the Mulki Bappanadu locality. Alongside the illicit substance, authorities also confiscated a mobile phone and ₹660 in cash, bringing the total estimated value of the seized items to ₹1,63,000.

Investigations revealed that Shetty had been traveling to Mangaluru by train with the intent of selling cannabis to earn illegal profits and sustain a lavish lifestyle. He has a notable criminal history, with six registered cases against him, including theft at the Mangalore East Police Station, drug trafficking at the Malpe Police Station, robbery at the Hiriyadka Police Station, and drug consumption at the Udupi Central Crime Police Station.

The operation was spearheaded by ACP Manoj Kumar Naik of the CCB unit, with significant support from Police Inspectors Shyam Sundar H.M., PSI Sudeep M.V., ASI Ram Poojari, Sheenappa, and other CCB personnel. Following the arrest, a case has been duly registered at the Mulki police station as authorities continue their relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.