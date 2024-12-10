Mangaluru Police Crack Down Online Fraud, Two Arrested

Mangaluru: Local law enforcement has successfully apprehended five suspects involved in a sophisticated online scam that has reportedly defrauded a complainant of over ₹28 lakh. The case has drawn attention for its complexity, utilizing popular messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram to lure victims into financial traps.

According to police reports, the complainant received an initial message via WhatsApp, leading to a series of interactions on Telegram. During these exchanges, the suspects presented a video and requested the complainant to view it, further instructing him to send a screenshot as confirmation. Following these interactions, the accused sent a purportedly “corrective” Telegram link that prompted the complainant to make a payment of ₹1,000. The manipulation escalated, resulting in the complainant transferring significant sums beginning with small amounts and culminating in a total loss of ₹28,18,065 to multiple bank accounts controlled by the accused.

In response to the complaint, which was filed under the IT Act at the Konaje police station, police authorities swiftly launched an investigation. The suspects, who were reportedly operating from both Bengaluru and Mysuru, were arrested near Kulam in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. They were subsequently brought before the Mangalore Court.

The arrested individuals were identified as Suhail Wani, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ameer Suhail from Bengaluru. Investigative efforts revealed that the suspects had set up multiple bank accounts in various names, including those of unsuspecting individuals, to generate daily profits ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 through fraudulent transactions.

The police operation, conducted under the directives of Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal (IPS) and facilitated by Deputy Commissioners Dinesh Kumar and Siddhartha Goyal, involved collaborative efforts from several officers within the police department, including Assistant Commissioner Dhanya N Nayak and Inspector Rajendra B. The prompt action by the task force, including personnel like PSIs Puneet Gambrar and Nagaraj, has been pivotal in curtailing the operations of this fraudulent syndicate.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant against such scams and to verify any financial requests received through messaging apps, emphasizing continued efforts to enhance cybercrime awareness and prevention.