Mangaluru Police Crack Kotekar Bank Robbery Case, Three Arrested

Mangalorean News Desk
Mangaluru: In a breakthrough, the Mangaluru Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a daring bank robbery at the Kotekar Cooperative Society on January 17.

The accused, identified as Murugan, Prakash alias Jaiswa, and Manivannan, hail from Tamil Nadu. According to the police, a gang of five armed men stormed into the bank, threatening staff with pistols and machetes before fleeing with stolen goods.

Following the incident, a case was registered, and a thorough investigation led the police to Tamil Nadu, where they apprehended the trio on January 20. The police have recovered a machete, two pistols, and other assets from the accused.

The arrested individuals had fled to Tirunelveli after the robbery. The police are investigating further to nab the remaining accused.


