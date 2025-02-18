Mangaluru Police Seize 119 kg of Ganja, Four Arrested

Mangaluru: In a significant narcotics bust, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have apprehended four individuals and confiscated a staggering 119 kilograms of ganja destined for Kerala, as announced by Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal at a recent press conference.

The arrested have been identified as Ajay Krishnan U, Jeevan Singh, Moideen Shabbir, and Mahesh Dwarkanath Pandey. The operation was initiated following a tip-off regarding the transportation of a substantial quantity of illegal substances through Mangaluru. In a coordinated effort, CCB officers intercepted a car and a mini-truck operating under the jurisdiction of the Konaje police station.

Detailed inspections revealed that the car contained 34 kilograms of ganja. Meanwhile, the mini-truck was found to be carrying an additional 85 kilograms, cleverly concealed in multiple packets alongside empty fish trays. During the operation, authorities also recovered five mobile phones from the suspects, which may assist in further investigations.

Commissioner Agrawal emphasized the criminal background of one of the accused, Moideen Shabbir, stating that he is a notorious criminal from Kerala with a history of 12 cases against him, including serious charges such as murder, violations of the Arms Act, illegal sale of ganja, and cattle theft. His associate, Ajay Krishnan, has also faced multiple charges, including theft.

Notably, Shabbir, previously incarcerated in 2021, had formed a criminal alliance with Mahesh Pandey and Jeevan Singh post-release, culminating in a conspiracy to smuggle ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. The commissioner elaborated on the source of the illegal drugs, indicating that Visakhapatnam acts as a collection point for ganja sourced from Naxal-affected regions in Andhra Pradesh, which is then distributed to various states, including Kerala and Maharashtra.

The Mangaluru police remain vigilant in their fight against drug-related crimes, underlining their commitment to dismantling networks that facilitate the trafficking of illegal substances throughout the country.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities continue to trace the origins and distribution channels associated with this significant drug seizure.



