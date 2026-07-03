Mangaluru: Scooter Rider Killed in Container Truck Accident Near Kuloor

Mangaluru: A 46-year-old scooter rider was killed on the spot after a container truck allegedly rammed into his scooter from behind and ran over him near the VRL office at Bangra Kuloor on National Highway-66 on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sadananda Shettigar (46), a resident of Thokur, Haleangady.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on July 3, 2026, when Sadananda was riding his electric scooter (KA-19-HT-5288) from Kottara towards Udupi. A container lorry (KA-19-AE-0785), driven by Mohammed Ajaruddin, allegedly hit the scooter from behind while being driven rashly and negligently.

The impact threw the rider onto the road, and the container truck’s rear wheels ran over him, causing fatal injuries. He died at the scene.

Personnel from the Panambur Police Station visited the accident site, conducted a spot inspection, and registered a case against the lorry driver. Further investigation is underway.