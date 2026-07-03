K’taka BJP alleges ‘conspiracy’ to enrol Bangladeshi nationals in voter lists

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that the Congress government was facilitating the inclusion of “Bangla” (Bangladeshi) residents in state’s electoral rolls through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, and demanded criminal action against officials allegedly violating Election Commission guidelines.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP leader R. Ashoka claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were distributing Enumeration Forms on streets instead of conducting mandatory door-to-door verification, calling it a “conspiracy” to enrol Bangladeshi nationals as voters.

“The Election Commission is conducting the Special Intensive Revision from the perspective of national security, and this is also the intention of the Central Government. However, the Congress government has turned Karnataka into a paradise for Bangla people,” he alleged.

Ashoka claimed that there were around 20 lakh “Bangla” residents in Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, Madikeri and Chikkamagaluru districts, and alleged that their names did not appear in the 2002 electoral rolls.

He further alleged that voter enrolment drives were being conducted openly in front of Haj Bhavans and mosques instead of through door-to-door verification.

“BLOs are supposed to visit every household, distribute forms, verify details and collect the applications. Instead, they are sitting on streets and distributing forms as though they are distributing free food for the public. This is being done to enrol Bangla residents in the voter lists for vote-bank politics,” he alleged.

Ashoka specifically referred to Mahadevapura and Byatarayanapura, alleging that groups were conducting the SIR process outside mosques.

He said he would write to both the Central Election Commission and the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer seeking action.

“I demand that criminal cases be registered and the officials responsible for permitting such activities be arrested,” he said.

Ashoka further alleged that records of the 2002 electoral rolls in one area of Yelahanka had not been uploaded online, claiming that specific communities were being targeted. He also accused the Congress of taking contradictory positions on the SIR exercise.

“While the Congress has publicly opposed the Special Intensive Revision, it is simultaneously asking people to enrol through the SIR process to avail government guarantee schemes. This is an attempt to retain Bangla residents here. The SIR exercise applies only to Indian citizens,” he alleged.

Ashoka also criticised the Congress government over its handling of the emerging drought situation, alleging that ministers had failed to visit affected areas despite declining reservoir levels.

He said that although D.K. Shivakumar had completed one month as Chief Minister, there was “no freshness” in the administration. “It is old wine in a new bottle,” he remarked.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s reported advice to farmers regarding crop cultivation amid water shortages, Ashoka said farmers did not require such guidance.

“Farmers know when to grow crops. If the government had courage, it should have asked Tamil Nadu not to cultivate crops instead of advising Karnataka’s farmers,” he said.

Ashoka accused the state government of remaining silent after the Tamil Nadu government opposed the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

“Despite Tamil Nadu opposing Mekedatu, the Chief Minister has not spoken against it. Instead, water is being released to Tamil Nadu. Not even Rs 10 has been allocated for the Mekedatu project. D.K. Shivakumar is siding with Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.

Citing reservoir data, Ashoka claimed Karnataka’s water storage had dropped sharply compared to the previous year.

He said that during the corresponding period last year, the state’s 22 reservoirs collectively held 335.292 TMC of water, while the current storage stood at only 66.099 TMC.

He alleged that major reservoirs, including Almatti, Tungabhadra, Hidkal and Bhima, were facing severe shortages.

“When there is such an acute water shortage, the government cannot simply tell farmers not to cultivate crops. It should instead announce relief measures,” he said.

Ashoka demanded that the government immediately earmark Rs 10,000 crore towards compensation for crop losses, constitute a drought task force and establish goshalas (cow shelters) to support livestock during the drought.

Ashoka further alleged that the Chief Minister had retained high-revenue agencies such as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) under his direct control while allocating other departments to ministers.