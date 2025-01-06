Mangaluru Unveils Uriye, the Fiery Rooster, as Mascot for the ONGC-MRPL International Kite Festival 2025

Mangaluru: The mascot for the ONGC-MRPL International Kite Festival 2025, Uriye—The Fiery Rooster of Tulunadu, was unveiled today at a vibrant launch event held at the Karavali Utsav Grounds, Lalbagh, Mangaluru. Mr. L. K. Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, graced the event, and officially launched the mascot, marking the beginning of the festival’s celebrations.

The event also saw the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Mr. Manjunath Bhandari MLC, Mr. Mullai Muhilan, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District, Mr. Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager (HR) of ONGC MRPL, CA Subhash Pai GGM Fin. ONGC-MRPL, CA Giridhar Kamath and CA Nithin Shetty, and Mr. Sarvesh Rao of Team Mangalore, along with other members of the organizing team.

Uriye, meaning “The Fiery”, has been chosen as the symbol of this year’s festival to embody the spirit of courage, vibrancy, and cultural pride synonymous with Tulunadu. Designed by Proto Concepts, the mascot captures the essence of the festival with its bright plumage and aspirational demeanor, symbolizing the joy of flight and the connection to cultural roots.

The International Kite Festival, now in its 8th edition since its inception in 1995, is organized by Team Mangalore, a dedicated non-profit entity. The two-day festival will be held on 18th and 19th January 2025 at the scenic Tannirbhavi Beach. This year, the festival will feature 24 international kite flyers from countries such as Slovenia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Estonia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, Sweden, Indonesia, and Greece, along with top teams from India representing Dhanu (Maharashtra), Kerala, Telangana, Orissa, Rajkot, Mumbai, Baroda, and Ahmedabad.

Apart from traditional, aerofoil, and inflatable kites, this year’s festival will spotlight quad-line sports kites, with stunt kite flyers from Greece showcasing their expertise in dynamic maneuvers and intricate displays. Supporting this initiative, the Alva’s Education Foundation has joined the festival as the Institutional Partner, furthering the cause of nurturing kite flying as a sport. Together, Team Mangalore and Alva’s Foundation will conduct workshops for the region’s youth, featuring international stunt kite flyers, in the week leading up to the festival.

Key partnerships further bolster the festival’s success. The Ocean Pearl Inn has joined as the Hospitality Partner, ensuring a warm welcome for all participants and guests. Madhuban Graphics serves as the Print Partner, while Proto Concepts has designed all the creative concepts and collaterals. Cherry’s Square is professionally managing the event, ensuring seamless execution of this iconic festival.

Founded in 1998 by Mr. Sarvesh Rao, Team Mangalore has been a pioneer in promoting the art of kite flying while highlighting the unique traditions of Tulunadu. With a strong commitment to preserving heritage and creating memorable experiences, Team Mangalore has elevated the International Kite Festival to a global platform, showcasing the charm of Mangaluru to the world.



