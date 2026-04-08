Mangaluru: Young Man Commits Suicide by Jumping into the Shambhavi River

Mangaluru: A 21-year-old man tragically died by suicide after jumping into the Shambhavi River near Gurupura. The incident prompted a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushik (21), a resident of Gurupura. At the time of his death, Kaushik was employed as a bus agent and conductor.

Preliminary reports indicate that Kaushik arrived at the bridge over the Shambhavi River on his scooter. He subsequently parked the vehicle on the bridge before jumping into the river.

As of now, the precise reasons that led Kaushik to take his own life remain unknown.

Authorities have registered a case and are currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the factors that contributed to this unfortunate incident.