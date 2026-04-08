Siddaramaiah accuses ECI of bias over K’taka schemes ​

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its query to the state government regarding the release of funds under guarantee schemes in Davanagere and Bagalkot districts, where by-elections are currently underway.​

Responding to the ECI’s communication, Siddaramaiah asserted that the state’s guarantee schemes are ongoing welfare programmes and not election-time announcements. ​

He said these initiatives were part of the commitments made by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections and are being implemented in a structured and transparent manner.​

The Chief Minister emphasised that funds are regularly transferred to beneficiaries in accordance with scheme guidelines, describing the programmes as governance aimed at ensuring human dignity, household stability, and economic participation, rather than inducements.​

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Siddaramaiah alleged that the party has maintained double standards on welfare schemes. ​

He said while BJP leaders criticise Karnataka’s guarantee programmes as “freebies”, they have adopted similar measures in states where they are in power. He added that the Karnataka model has set a benchmark for welfare governance in the country.​

Siddaramaiah also raised concerns over what he termed a “selective approach” by the ECI. He pointed to states such as Maharashtra and Bihar, claiming that cash transfer schemes were either announced or accelerated ahead of elections, with direct financial benefits extended to voters. ​

He alleged that the poll body did not subject those instances to similar scrutiny.​

Calling the ECI’s actions “not neutrality but complicity”, the Chief Minister accused the Commission of bias, alleging that it overlooks actions by BJP or NDA-ruled states while closely examining initiatives in Karnataka.​

He further said that targeting the state’s guarantee schemes amounts to being anti-poor, anti-women, and against the interests of Karnataka.​

Reiterating his government’s stance, Siddaramaiah said the administration would remain committed to its promises and continue delivering welfare measures to the state’s people.​

It can be recalled that the Election Commission of India on Tuesday wrote to the state’s Chief Secretary seeking details on the release of guarantee scheme funds in Davanagere and Bagalkot districts, where by-elections are currently underway.​

The development follows the state government’s release of guarantee scheme funds to Davanagere and Bagalkot during the by-election period. ​

In this context, Election Commission Secretary Pawan Diwan wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking clarification.​

According to official communication, the Commission has requested a detailed report on the funds released in both districts, including the names of the officers who approved the disbursements.​

The directive comes amid the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.​

The Commission has reiterated that no new funds should be released for welfare schemes without its prior approval while the Model Code of Conduct is in force.​​