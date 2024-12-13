Mangaluru’s War on Tobacco: Authorities Impose Fines on Public Smokers

Mangaluru: A comprehensive joint operation initiated by the health department and local police has effectively targeted public smoking violations, leading to the registration of 51 cases and the imposition of fines on offenders.

The operation took place in key areas including Falnir, Attavar, Hampankatta, and around the Regional Transport Office (R.T.O.), where authorities enforced penalties of up to Rs. 200 on individuals found smoking in public spaces such as hotels, cafes, tea stalls, and retail shops.

In alignment with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the operation also addressed the sale of tobacco products. It has been reiterated that tobacco products must only be sold in complete packs; therefore, shops selling single cigarettes face fines. Additionally, establishments located within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions, which were found to be selling smoking products, were similarly penalized.

Officials have announced plans to intensify enforcement efforts in the forthcoming days. Shops and cafes that are repeat offenders may face severe consequences, including a recommendation to the municipal corporation to revoke their trading licenses.

Moreover, individuals seeking assistance in quitting tobacco use have been encouraged to visit the tobacco cessation center at the district Wenlock Hospital for support and resources.

This operation was meticulously orchestrated under the guidance of District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Timmayya H.R. and led by District Surveillance Officer Dr. Naveen Chandra Kulal. The initiative also saw participation from the district tobacco control cell team, including members Pundalika Lakate and Shruti, as well as local police from the Pandeshwar station.

The collaborative effort signifies a firm commitment to promoting public health and ensuring compliance with tobacco control regulations within the district.